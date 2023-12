В США захотели сохранить старые истребители пятого поколения

ELMENDORF AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska — A snow covered F-22A Raptor rests in a circle of snow as 3rd Civil Engineer Squadron Snow Removal members clear the runways Jan. 13, 2008. Elmendorf is the second operational base and the first in the Pacific Air Forces to have a permanent Raptor mission.

Источник изображения: U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Garrett Hothan