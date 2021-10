Турция отказалась от покупки украинских танковых двигателей

🇰🇷 to supply Doosan DV27K 1500 hp engine (against 🇺🇦 6TD-3)

for 🇹🇷 Altay MBT . Protos are pwrd by 🇩🇪 1500 hp MTU MT 883 Ka501 . While RENK transmission to be rplacd by S&T Dynamics. 🇹🇷 BMC Power dvlpd indigenous BATU V12 1500 hp successfully tested first time this year pic.twitter.com/YOn3uqcbYJ