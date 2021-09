На итальянский танк C1 Ariete поставили башню от колесного броневика

Photo of the 'C1 #Ariete Hitfact Mk2', a #Leonardo proposed general upgrade/test bed of the Italian MBT with #Centauro2 MGS turrett, with his all main electronic systems and 120/45 gun. Ariete upgraded will use the majority of the electronic systems in common with Centauro 2 TD. pic.twitter.com/tKaLxfmmxA