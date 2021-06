Танки Т-72 несут службу совместно с французскими АМХ-30 в Венесуэле

A practice parade took place at Campo Carabobo yesterday ahead of the parade for the battle of Carabobo bicentennial later this month. Here’s some of what was included

1) AMX-30 and T-72 tanks

2) BMP-3

3) Scorpion light tank

4) 2S19 Self propelled artillery. #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/ih5FgN9ZBM