Крупнейший корабль ВМС Ирана затонул после пожара

The IRIS Kharg was a 33k-ton fleet replenishment ship built in the UK in the 1970s and handed over to #Iran in the 1980s.

Iran's largest naval vessel, it burned for hours before sinking off the coast of Jask in the Gulf of Oman today. https://t.co/ER00HnUpPj pic.twitter.com/7Rf0YZ9yDk