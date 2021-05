Забытый проект: Украина разрабатывала БМП на базе танка Centurion

Ukrainian AB-13: A #Centurion #tank hull fitted with a 2 man turret of #BMP2 #IFV (30mm cannon, 35mm AGL and could take the Red Arrow 8 missile), It was powered by a Ukrainian 5TDF 700 HP engine. The base of the vehicle came from Tariq tank (Jordanian Centurion).

