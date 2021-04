Т-34-85 и СУ-76 применяли в качестве зенитных установок во Вьетнаме

"Experiments"

A rare shot of makeshift self-propelled anti-aircraft guns of Vietnam People Army in the Vietnam War

Left: T-34 + AZP S60 (57mm)

Middle: Su-76 + M1939 (37mm)

Right: Su-76 + ZU-23-2 (23mm x 2)

With the adoption of ZSU-23-4, the Army retired these guys. pic.twitter.com/Ysx8Hsxtt3