Kestrel против "Бумеранга": в чем индийская БМП уступает российской

Arjun Mk. 1A has improved GMS with ATT, CPS Mk. II with TI/LRF, uncooled TI/night for driver, ALNGS, LWS , TWMP , RCWS, CABIS , hunter-killer capability, chemical sensors, new armour, ERA.....to know the details please check...bahut mehnat se banaya hai 😢https://t.co/JHrI6wDlbk pic.twitter.com/P7RSkOxfN9