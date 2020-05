Еще один турецкий ударный беспилотник Bayraktar TB2 сбили в Ливии

The citizen Saleh Abu Ghraibah Al-Ammari was targeted by a Turkish UAV in Al-Hessha yesterday.

He was driving his water tank to provide a livelihood for his son and daughters.

After beehives,chickens ,watermelon, and sheep ,now water#Libya #GNA #war_crimes @UNSMILibya #Erdogan pic.twitter.com/l9EOO1k1KY