"Панцири" успешно охотятся на турецкие ударные беспилотники в Ливии

#Libya- another Bayraktar TB2 UAV (operated by #Turkey in support of #GNA) downed/crashed near #Nasmah, apporx. 80 km SW of Bani Walid.

Note that ordnance is still intact, looks like at least 1 MAM-C (HE) & 3 MAM-L (Thermobaric) missiles pic.twitter.com/EiweyZgNr2