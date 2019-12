Забытый M2001: югославский вариант Т-72 едва не достиг уровня Т-90С

For #Soviet tank lovers, something you rarely see.

I thought that #Kuwaiti army is using captured #Iraqi #T72,but no,it’s the classic #Yugoslavian #M84 MBT#Kuwaiti army is using around 140, they call it Alsbeeya “الصبية”,around 80 tanks are M84-S edition#Kuwait #GDA2019 #GDA pic.twitter.com/9dUVDPGf4p