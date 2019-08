Новый китайский ударный дрон Wing Loong II впервые уничтожен в Ливии

#Libya- #GNA photos of destroyed #UAE Wing Loong UAV they claimed to have shot down, foiling an airstrike near #Misrata in support of #LNA, but was more likely put in place and set on fire.

Also shown is what I believe is a Chinese-made Blue-Arrow 7 missile (BA-7/LJ-7)

1/ pic.twitter.com/4eG1Vajcgu