Прибавили мощи: Т-64 "скрестили" с российскими Т-72 в Узбекистане

Instead of #Ukrainian: In #Uzbekistan, the T-64 received #Russian engines from the T-72.

The military of Uzbekistan subjected their T-64A tanks to remotorization. Instead of the old capricious 5DTF, they received engines from the T-72B