"Бронетанковый зоопарк": какая техника воюет в Ливии

Haftar's Libyan National Army has just bolstered its forces in and around Tripoli with more artillery and AFVs, including 11 North Korean 122mm BM-11 MRLs installed on both the original Isuzu HTW 11 truck and the Brazilian EE-11 APC and two EE-11s with North Korean 14.5mm ZPU-4s. pic.twitter.com/TOvXgq8cUy