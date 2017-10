Быстро и глобально

sepheronx 115

№1 16.10.2017 06:24 The most accurate system to deal with the ABM systems are supersonic cruise missiles. Long range ones like Kh-101, Kalibr, etc are ideally the most useful systems to deal with ABM sites and prompt global strike. Only thing working against it is its rather slow missiles. If adjusted or made with similar ranges, or at least even half (2,500km) with a supersonic capabilities, would be pretty much the answer to ABM's.



ABM's all run the same method - being rather long enough range to strike a missile while it is in flight or after launch. It becomes nearly impossible though once the warhead has deployed and is flying to the target. The ABM systems relies on multiple radar systems to track a single missile. Newer ballistic missiles do have maneuvering capabilities (Topol-M, Yars, Rubhez, etc) but even then, if the radar is effective enough to keep real time tracking, it becomes a problem for the ballistic missiles as the ABM system shouldn't have an issue of tracking its every movement, even the maneuvering. But it becomes a problem for ABM system as soon as the counter missiles are launched and it is constantly having to adjust itself to make up for the adjustment of the ballistic missiles trajectory. And in this case, could very much lose out a lot of its kinetic energy.



With Cruise missiles though, they fly at rather low altitude making them extremely hard to track, and even if tracked, very hard to actually shoot it down with anything other than a SHORAD. And in this case, SHORAD's are the big threat but can be overwhelmed. So the missiles to defeat the ABM sites would be simply to use salvo strikes against the ABM system.



To protect the missile sites from the prompt global strike, is using SHORAD's and other AD systems in order to protect the missile sites. Other sites need to be hidden and constantly on the move, to prevent the US systems from being able to accurately track them - keep the systems more mobile. Remove the number of silo's and increase number of vehicle based BM systems. The train system is ideal as well. Create more underground facilities to hide the systems.



A time will come when it becomes ideal for Russia to look into using a combination of cruise missile technology (for warheads) and a Ballistic missile system for first couple of stages in order to launch a strike from afar without it being nuclear, and still being a devastating strike. Plus electronic warfare will work in Russia's advantage. Continue on creating methods to jam these systems when they are launched at Russia. Methods to disable them or at least cause enough interference so they become very hard to do their intended job.