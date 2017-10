Кудрин оценил ущерб России от роста расходов на оборону

sepheronx 113

№14 07.10.2017 05:14 Kudrin is an idiot, and a very shitty economic minister. Which showed its ugliness in 2008. But, even he admitted that defense spending should be about 2.5 - 2.8% of the GDP. I noticed he seems to say that "it should be this or that" after the fact it was something else. I have a feeling that Kudrin is a useful idiot and used by the Kremlin as a method to counter balance the liberals.



Just a theory of course. But it seems that whatever Kudrin actually says, he says it by more or less agreeing with the military group and the conservatives.