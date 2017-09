Стратегия недоучек

sepheronx 108

№1 20.09.2017 03:28



The Chinese tanks are notorious for having the tracks come off or turret falling off like in Peru test. But let that not get in the way of a bullshit article.



Let us not forget that India is still interested in upgrading its Su-30MKI's and as well, was impressed with their use in the Red Flag exercises:



https://theaviationist.com/2014/05/02/cope-india-2004-results/ Never take the words of the Indians to heart, many of them are corrupt and are grossly incompetent. The problems India has with their equipment, no one else has. Actually, in most cases, the Su-30 has been an export success because many countries were quite happy with it. The quality and the capabilities. T-90 also proved itself quite well in Syria, where the weather is even harsher in terms of heat and dust than that is in India. Let us not forget the amount of foreign components that actually exist in the Su-30MKI.The Chinese tanks are notorious for having the tracks come off or turret falling off like in Peru test. But let that not get in the way of a bullshit article.Let us not forget that India is still interested in upgrading its Su-30MKI's and as well, was impressed with their use in the Red Flag exercises: