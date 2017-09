В Сербии США создают антироссийский медиацентр

sepheronx 102

№1 18.09.2017 04:52 They have been doing this for years, and the local population doesn't believe it because they all remember all too well about how NATO bombed Serbs. The only reason why Vucic keeps getting elected is by pensioners. In reality, Serbs are of no fan of the western nations.



All the NATO and EU groups are doing is the same thing they been doing for decades. Again. Definition of insanity is doing something over and over again and expecting different results.



Of course, when it is being mentioned what their intentions are, the effect of the new broadcasts drops significantly.