Йенс Столтенберг: НАТО не хочет новой холодной войны

sepheronx 101

№1 15.09.2017 03:15 Should of thought of that before:



1) Overthrowing a ligitamite leadership in Ukraine

2) Starting increasing troops and equipment at Russia's borders

3) started illegal sanction campaign against Russia

4) Constantly calling Russia a threat and enemy

5) Complain ridiculously about Russia having exercises in its own borders while US and the rest of NATO has them right at Russia's borders.

6) US started its stupidity with the embassies

7) Arming terrorists in Syria and other terror groups even in Russia itself

8) Funding and supporting 5th columnists in the country



Probably way more I missed.



So Stoltenberg - Go screw yourself. I hope you step on a landmine.