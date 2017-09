Bloomberg: госбанки РФ изучают идею создания нового банка для финансирования ВПК

sepheronx 100

№2 14.09.2017 08:24 I am not a genius on this stuff but I have an Idea:



Create a bank that falls under the Russian national guard (they already have companies under their arm, especially private security companies and now IT). Doing so, it guarantees that the bank is classified as a strategic asset and is specifically designed to provide funding to the military, military industrial complex, all security matters, etc.



Although, this may raise the issue in society were the whole "security apparatus" is self financed and will only do what is in their own interests rather than the interest of the leadership of the nation. But I believe they already do this as is now, so it wont make much of a difference.