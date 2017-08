Путин: снижение расходов на оборону не связано с сокращением программ переоснащения

sepheronx 88

№1 16.08.2017 07:32 Proposed budget is 2.9% of GDP in 2018 from around ~4% in 2016. That would mean the budget will be around 2.7T Rubles compared to around 2.8T rubles in 2017. That falls in line with SAP 2020 budget and the budget will be completed in 2019 (a year earlier). So the reduction in budget wont affect the spending of new equipment so much besides for not replacing equipment that doesn't need to be replaced and new weapons are already in service (New Ballistic missile purchases will greatly reduce since 90% of the strategic missile forces is modern). 4T rubles were used for MiC and infrastructure. So that is also another costs that will be cut.



All in all, everything is in order and what Putin says is correct. The military will get their intended gear.