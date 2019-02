Видео: Су-30 научили сбрасывать американские бомбы

#Vayushakti2019 : Griffin Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) is a laser-guided bomb system. It is an add-on kit which is used to retrofit gravity bombs, making them into laser-guided smart ammunition.

A Su-30MKI Pilot briefs about the LGB, dropped at Pokhran during exercise Vayushakti. pic.twitter.com/G4acNHjokm