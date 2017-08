Какие вооруженные силы нужны России?

sepheronx 87

№2 06.08.2017 07:02 What a shit article, as well, the guy is a typical liberal retard. Only a Israeli like Leonid would think it is good.



First off, this is an insult to the armed forces and the current men serving. As shown by various exercises throughout Russia, they are effective. And something that only retards would not understand. Especially liberals.



Second of all, this guy, isn't an expert. Nor should he even be considered one. He proposes to give up sovereignty to NATO/US. Let us also be clear, he never served in the armed forces. He graduated in 2008 with a PhD. In what? Don't know. But he is paid for by the US and writes for: Council on Foreign Affairs, Keenan Institute and the Wilson Center. What does he know about the military?



He suggests a civillian to be head of MoD. What a joke. Civillians who never served wouldn't know the ins and outs of the military. Sign of obvious incompetency of this so called "expert". Second of all, he wants to make Russia reliant on the west for its security. Let us remember what the west has done: Caused a civil war in Ukraine, undemocraticaly broke Ukraine, funded terrorists in Russia and separatism, sanctioned Russia for doing what it has done for years (over Crimea), surrounding it with weapons and NOW stating every single day how Russia is a threat to mankind and security, while surrounding it with weapons and men.



As for the corruption in the army, what a massive joke. What corruption is he referring to? Made up ones in his head or the MiC? MiC has nothing to do with the army itself. So then what? Corruption on ground level? Like what? Bribing to not serve in military? This is a society issue, not an issue with anything else. Even if you have an army of 100 men, you will still have this issue. It has nothing to do with numbers. Russia has no made effectively half the army contract based which has proven to be very effective.



All in all, this liberal 5th column "expert" who has no actual skills or experience in this sector but maybe went to some school in the US on it, and is funded by US based NGO's, should be shamed publicly. Maybe also get a job at something American, like McDonalds flipping burgers.



Edit: Oh, forgot to mention, this idiot must think Serdyukov is his hero because he was doing this exact same thing - reducing the armed forces to some token force and sucking off the US. Guess what? Guy ended up corrupt.