России нечего скрывать, она пригласит иностранных наблюдателей на учения "Запад-2017" - замминистра обороны РФ Фомин

sepheronx 78

№1 20.07.2017 04:34 Why? Who cares how NATO cries.



Russia and Belarus hold an exercise in their own respective countries, NATO countries cry. Russia states exactly what exercises are for. Not aimed at anyone. NATO? They openly state it is against Russia.



So fuck NATO. I would tell them strait up where they can go. Tell them that if they can have exercises aimed at hurting a nation, so can Russia and Belarus.