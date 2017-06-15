В Кремле не хотели бы входить в новое "санкционное пике" с Западом - Песков

sepheronx 69

№1 15.06.2017 05:58 But an adequate response from Russia is needed. The United States, with this current bill being pushed (and passed through senate) is dangerous and real bad. Not for Russia though, but for the United States itself. Because the United States realized that sanctions against Russia doesn't work, especially with import substitution, they are aiming more at trying to punish other nations who want to cooperate with Russia. These nations are: China, India, Bangledesh, Algeria, etc. They want to place sanctions on any organization that purchases Russian nuclear power plants or any country wanting to invest in Russian energy market overall.



In doing so, the United States is really over inflating its Ego. It is so scared of Russia, that they are now trying to push its influence on other nations. Now it is up to Russia to secure itself by announcing a push back by over charging US on Russian resources and bar US from Russian technology. At the same time, freeze US assets and offer to other nations a good deal in investments.



Countries like China will tell the US to go to hell. Countries like India is a coward state and not worth trusting. But Russia needs to pull all sanctions that are on Iran and start cooperating with them fully. Same goes for fully cooperating with Syria and pushing economic development in the areas that are secured. This should also get Russian companies to set up offices in these third countries to guarantee contracts and development.



This is a prime opportunity for Russia to spread its influence, especially now that everyone is getting pissed off with the United States.